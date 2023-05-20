MAIWP CHANNELS RM90,000 IN AIDILFITRI DONATIONS TO PWD COMMUNITY

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) presented donations amounting to RM90,000 to 300 persons with disabilities (PwD) at the ‘Aidilfitri Rahmah Madani MAIWP Bersama Insan Istimewa’ here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said the contribution comprised cash assistance of RM200 per person amounting to RM60,000 and Aidilfitri souvenirs totalling RM30,000 to 300 disabled people who were celebrated in the event.

In his speech, he expressed his appreciation and gratitude to tithe (zakat) payers in the Federal Territories who made it possible for the donation to be extended to this group.

"Without the commitment of the zakat payers, an aid programme like this cannot be implemented optimally and comprehensively," he said.

The disabled people who were celebrated at the event were from the Persatuan OKU Sentral, Persatuan Orang-Orang Cacat Penglihatan Islam Malaysia and Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Orang Kerdil Malaysia.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency