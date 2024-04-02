Latest News

MAIWP CHANNELS AIDILFITRI ASSISTANCE TO ZAKAT RECIPIENTS, STUDENTS

KUALA LUMPUR, The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has been distributing Aidilfitri assistance of RM500 to zakat recipients and RM300 to students in educational institutions under its purview, starting today. MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer, when announcing the matter, said that the assistance involved an allocation of RM17.36 million. 'Without the commitment of zakat payers, a programme like this cannot be implemented comprehensively. 'It is hoped that all these efforts will be rewarded by Allah SWT,' he said at the Rahmah Ramadan MAIWP: Iftar with Asnaf at the Federal Territory Mosque here, today. At the event, Syed Kamarulzaman also distributed Raya cookies amounting to RM60,000 to the 400 asnaf recipients. He also presented contributions to five non-governmental organisations which actively carry out dakwah activities. They are the Malaysia Muslim Welfare Association which received RM2 million, followed by the Interactive Dakwah and Tarbiah Association (RM300,000) and the Malaysian Indian Muslim Movement (RM200,000) while the National Organisation of Dwarfs Malaysia and the Malaysian Association for the Blind, each received RM50,000. Syed Kamarulzaman said that in total, MAIWP has spent RM20.02 million to assist the asnaf group, including today's event. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

