MAIPK ALLOCATES RM545,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS FOR 545 STUDENTS

The Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) is allocating RM545,000 in zakat funds to provide scholarships to 545 students throughout the state.

In a statement today, MAIPk said the presentation ceremony of the assistance under the Baitulmal Education Scholarhip Scheme was officiated by its Zakat Distribution Division general manager, Rohizan Omar at the Darul Ridzuan Islamic Complex here recently.

The ceremony saw the presentation of scholarships to 305 Form Four and Form Five asnaf students who participated in the Motivasi Pecutan Akhir SPM 2023 seminar.

“Each student receives RM1,000, which is credited into the recipient’s account, and they can use the money to buy their school supplies, such as reference books and stationery,” said the statement.

MAIPk hoped that this financial assistance would help underprivileged students with their education needs.

“It is MAIPk’s responsibility to help the asnaf children improve their living standards and hopefully they will achieve success in the future,” according to the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency