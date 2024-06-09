MAHA 2024: GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGY SHARING PLATFORM, TARGETS THREE MILLION VISITORS

SERDANG, The Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024, scheduled for September, aims to serve as a global platform for sharing agricultural technology, targeting an attendance of three million visitors. MAHA 2024, which will be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) from September 11 to 22, will focus on elements such as the resilience of the food security sector and attracting youth interest in agriculture. Agriculture and Food Security Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali said that in celebration of its 100th year, MAHA 2024 will bring in high-tech companies from countries like China and Thailand to share their technology and expertise. "We see that the use of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-productivity technology will attract young people to venture into agriculture. "We see modern agricultural technology such as 'smart farming' as a way to increase crop productivity, contribute to substantial agr icultural yields, and achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture, whether in livestock or aquaculture," he said. He told this to reporters after launching the MAHA Fun Run 2024 and the carnival celebrating the year-long MADANI agro sales in conjunction with the pre-launch of MAHA 2024 here today. Lokman Hakim said that MAHA 2024 promises something special for agriculture industry stakeholders and enthusiasts. "This year, three halls at MAEPS are already full. We continue to receive requests from local industry companies, embassies and international companies from ASEAN countries and the Middle East to participate in this showcase. "(They) want to showcase their technological capabilities, which is a positive development and highly beneficial for industry stakeholders in agriculture," he said. He added that efforts to promote MAHA 2024 to target groups are being strengthened, including programmes like today's MAHA Fun Run 2024, which saw the participation of over 1,000 participants. Meanwhile, a participant , Mohd Jolharry Abdul Razak, 37, said he is eagerly anticipating MAHA 2024 as it is expected to be more vibrant with the latest technology exhibits in agriculture. "This time, I'm more excited to see the advanced agriculture in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0)," he said after participating in the MAHA Fun Run 2024. For Nik Nur Zamzaharah Nik Sin, 42, MAHA 2024 offers Malaysians the opportunity to get to know local agricultural products better and opens up business opportunities. "I expect MAHA 2024 to be more lively as it is held after the COVID-19 pandemic... previously, attendance was limited, and now everyone can attend," she said. MAHA has been introduced since 1923. MAHA 2022 previously recorded an attendance of over one million visitors, with 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) worth RM5.64 billion signed. Source: BERNAMA News Agency