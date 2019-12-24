Maguindanao vice mayor, escorts hurt in ambush

Unidentified gunmen riding on a motorbike ambushed Tuesday Vice Mayor Akmad M. Ampatuan of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, police said.

Technical Sgt. Omar Dirangaren, Shariff Aguak police desk officer, said Ampatuan, the father of Shariff Aguak Mayor Marop Ampatuan, was on board a red Toyota Innova(LFT-737) heading home from the town hall when the suspects opened fire around 1 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion.

Ampatuan and his two escorts were injured and were rushed to the Maguindanao provincial hospital and later transferred to an undisclosed medical facility in nearby Sultan Kudarat.

Investigation is still going on, Dirangaren said.

The motive and identities of the attackers remained unknown as of posting time, police said.

