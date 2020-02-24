Maguindanao town execs turn over 11 loose firearms to Army

Local officials of Sultan Sumagka, Maguindanao on Sunday turned over to the military 11 loose firearms collected from civilians.

Sultan Sumagka (formerly known as Talitay) acting Mayor Moner Sabal said the handover of the firearms at the headquarters of the Army's 601st Infantry Brigade (601st IBde) in Shariff Aguak town signified their continuing support to the government's campaign against illegal firearms.

The firearms included two M16 rifles, one M203 rifle, one M79 grenade launcher, one .45 caliber pistol, two .38 caliber pistols, four shotguns, and assorted ammunition.

Col. Joel Mamon, 601st IBde deputy brigade commander, received the firearms. He expressed gratitude to the local officials of Sultan Sumagka for their support of the Army's campaign against loose firearms.

"It is each and everyone's responsibility to maintain peace and order by addressing the root causes of the issues in the community," Mamon said.

In his response, Sabal said the local government fully supports the campaign of the government against loose firearms for a peaceful community.

Col. Jose Narciso, 601st IBde commander, lauded the collaborative efforts of the 90th Infantry Battalion and the local officials of Sultan Sumagka.

Since 2018, an estimated 5,000 assorted firearms were turned over to the military by local officials in Maguindanao, North Cotabato, part of Lanao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat provinces, all under the area of responsibility of the Army's 6th Infantry Division

Source: Philippines News Agency