Maguindanao town dad slain in roadside shooting

A municipal councilor was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen along the national highway here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Manhunt had been launched, said Maj. Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police office chief, after the murder of Jordan Abdulrahman Ibrahim, chairperson of Barangay Pilar, South Upi, Maguindanao and concurrent president of the Association of Barangay Chairpersons (ABC) of South Upi.

Ibrahim, 37, who sits as an ex-officio member of Sangguniang Bayan of South Upi, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim and his wife had a stopover at a roadside fruit stand in Barangay Dalumangcob, Sultan Kudarat at past 3 p.m. when attacked.

They were sitting beside the fruit stand when the suspects on a motorbike arrived and opened fire on Ibrahim using a .45-caliber pistol, Asdani told reporters, adding that the victim's wife was unharmed.

Ibrahim, also known in the upland town of South Upi as Jordan Campong, survived an ambush last year in his hometown.

Asdani said the motive and identities of the gunmen of Ibrahim are still being determined as of this posting.

The murder of the town official came four days after motorcycle gunmen ambushed and critically injured a village chairperson of nearby Cotabato City.

Barangay Bagua-Mother chairperson Bai Ella Biruar and her two companions are now recuperating in a hospital after they were waylaid along Manday Road, Barangay Bagua Mother, Cotabato City at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Source: Philippines News Agency