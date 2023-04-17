Maguindanao Norte, S. Kudarat villagers yield unlicensed guns

Seven residents have voluntarily surrendered their unlicensed firearms over the weekend to military authorities in response to the government's disarmament program, an official here said Monday. Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said the civilians from Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat and Upi in Maguindanao del Norte "decided to surrender their firearms to the Army hoping to help build peace in their communities." Rillera, also the commander of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), said the gun owners are farmers who turned in their guns on Saturday. '(We had the guns) for our protection against lawless elements, but with peace now prevailing in our communities, we decided to do away with it,' one of the farmers was quoted by the 6ID as saying. The residents turned in a Carbine rifle, three .45-caliber and a .38-caliber revolver, a 9mm pistol, two M79 grenade launchers, four 12-gauge shotguns, and assorted ammunition, among others

Source: Philippines News Agency