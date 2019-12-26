Maguindanao massacre convicts now at NBP

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Thursday confirmed that all the convicts in the Maguindanao massacre case, including eight Ampatuan family members, are now at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

"Nasa NBP na lahat (Everyone is in NBP) except the one who was both convicted and acquitted, pending clarification," Guevarra said.

He was referring to Bahnarin Kamaong, one of the accused who was quoted by the court as volunteering his policemen for the massacre, who is on the list of both those found guilty and those acquitted by Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 221.

At the promulgation of the case last December 19, the court found eight members of the Ampatuan clan and 20 others guilty for 57 counts of murder and meted them with the penalty of reclusion perpetua (up to 40 years imprisonment) without parole.

Meanwhile, Guevarra also expressed confidence in the competence of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag to run the penitentiary.

"DG Bantag's statement that 95 percent of Bucor personnel are corrupt may have offended the sensibilities of those employees who are honestly performing their jobs in the bureau, but that statement by itself, in my opinion does not constitute an actionable offense, much less under the anti-graft law," he said.

Guevarra said the Department of Justice would continue to monitor closely both the Bucor's rank and file for any corrupt practices and the management for any abuse of authority and take action if needed.

Last December 19, a bus with Bucor markings and secured by a convoy of armored police cars and a hovering helicopter were seen leaving Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City after the promulgation. It was presumed that the convicts would be transported to the NBP.

The convicts would undergo an "acclimatization" process at the Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC) compound inside the NBP for a month before they are assigned to their area inside the maximum security facility.

Aside from former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Governor Zaldy Ampatuan, also found guilty as principal and sentenced to reclusion perpetua without parole were his brothers Datu Andal Unsay Ampatuan Jr., Datu Anwar Sajid Datu Ulo Ampatuan, Datu Anwar Datu Ipi Ampatuan Jr., Insp. Saudi Mokamad, PO1 Jonathan Engid, Abedin Alamada, Talembo Tammy Masukat, Theng P. Sali, Manny Ampatuan, Nasser Esmael, Chief Insp. Sukarno Dicay, Supt. Abusama Mundas Maguid, and Supt. Bahnarin Kamaong.

Also found guilty were Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr., Tato Tampogao, Mohades Ampatuan, Mohamad T. Datumanong, Misuari Ampatuan, Taya Bangkulat, Salik Bangkulat, Thong Guiamano, Sonny K. Pindi, Armando Ambalgan, Kudza Masukat Uguia, Edres Kasan, Zacaria P. Akil, and Samaon Andatuan.

Meanwhile, those sentenced to suffer the indeterminate penalty of imprisonment of six to 10 years for being accessories to the crime are PInsp. Michael Joy Macaraeg, PO3 Felix EAate, PO3 Abibudin Abdulgani, PO3 Rasid Anton, PO2 Hamad Nana, PO2 Saudi Pasutan, PO2 Saudiar Ulah, PO1 Esprilieto Lejarso, PO1 Narkuok Mascud, PO1 Pia Kamidon, PO1 Esmael Guialal, PO1 Arnulfo Soriano, PO1 Herich Amaba, PSenior Insp. Abdulgapor Abad, and Bong Andal.

Fifty-seven of those acquitted include several members of the Ampatuan clan -- Shariff Saydona, Mustapha, Maguindanao mayor Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan (brother of Zaldy and Andal), Datu Akmad Ampatuan, Jonathan Ampatuan, Jimmy Ampatuan along with the so-called members of the Labayan group identified as SPO1 Elizer Rendaje, SPO1 Alimola Gulanaton, SPO1 Samad Maguindra, PO3 Ricky Balanueco, PO3 Gibrael Alano, PO2 Rexson Gulama, PO1 Amir Solaiman, PO1 Badjun Panegas, PO1 Pendatun Dima, PO1 Ebara Bebot, PO1 Tamano Hadi, PO1 Michael Macarangon, and the Solano group members which include SPO1 Ali Solano, PO3 Felix Daquillos, PO2 Kendatu Rakim, PO1 Abdulraman Batarasa, PO1 Marjul Julkadi, PO1 Datu Jerry Uto, PO1 Mohammad Balading, PO1 Marsman Nilong, PO1 Ysmael Baraquir, PO1 Abdulmanan Saavedra, and PO1 Jimmy Kadtong.

Also acquitted of the charges were PO1 Sandy Sabang, Takpan Dilon, Edris Tekay Nanding, PO1 Warden Legawan, Rainer Ebus, Mohamad Sangki, Tho Amino, Norman Tatak, Malaguial Tanuri, Alimudin Sanguyod, Mama Habib, Sahid Giamadel, Datutulon Esmail, Kasim Lingkong, Abdulkadir Saludin, Akad Macaton, Norhato Kamino, Nasser Malaguia, PInsp. Bahnarin Kamaong, PSupt. Abdulwahid Pedtucasan, PO1 Ahmad Camsa Badal, PO2 Tanny Dalgan, PO1 Anwar Masukat, Samsudin Daud, Maot Bangkulat, Denga Mentol, Fahad Utto, PO1 Adbullah Baguadatu, PO1 Oscar Donato, and PO1 Michael Madsig.

The court said the prosecution failed to prove their guilt.

Solis-Reyes also ordered the accused to pay damages totaling PHP130 million.

The Maguindanao massacre, which is considered as the worst attack against media members in recent Philippine history, took place in Sitio Masalay, Buluan town in Maguindanao on Nov. 23, 2009.

The victims were part of a convoy on their way to file the certificate of candidacy in Shariff Aguak of Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu.

While on their way, a private militia of roughly 200 armed men, intercepted the convoy and escorted them to Buluan where they were told to get off their vehicles and shot point-blank.

Source: Philippines News Agency