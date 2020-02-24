Maguindanao LGU brings services, aid to indigents, fire victims

More than 200 indigent residents of a remote upland community in Maguindanao benefited from the medical and dental outreach program of the provincial government on Sunday, officials said.

Bangsamoro parliament member Ali Sangki said the event was spearheaded by Maguindanao Governor Bai Meriam Sangki Mangudadatu and Vice Gov. Lester Sinsuat in the town of South Upi in the province.

The beneficiaries of the outreach program were residents of Barangay Itaw, South Upi, Sangki said, adding that most of the residents have not seen a physician or a dentist since birth.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also extended aid to about 70 families affected by the February 14 fire that hit Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

Datu Mashrullah Imam, Maguindanao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), spearheaded the distribution of foods and non food relief items to some 67 families in Barangay Poblacion on Sunday.

Earlier, the governor directed the PDRRMC to extend aid to cushion the impact of the fire that affected market vendors and indigent residents in the area.

Source: Philippines News Agency