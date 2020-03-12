Maguindanao guv leads relief distribution for Ampatuan evacuees

More than 230 internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled their homes during recent skirmishes between government forces and the Daesh-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao have received relief aid here from the provincial government Thursday morning.

Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu led the distribution of food and non-food provisions to 238 individuals who are part of the 400 families displaced by the armed conflict from the different villages of Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer towns.

“More aid relief goods are coming for the affected families,” Sangki-Mangudadatu said.

The affected families lauded the help extended by the provincial government with the help of the Army’s 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion.

Aside from food packs, the IDPs also received plastic mats, “malong” (tube skirt) and mosquito nets. Four soldiers and 14 BIFF radicals were killed in a week-long military offensive in the borders of Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer towns since March 1.

Soldiers also overran several BIFF lairs during the height of the offensives and recovered improvised explosive devices and bomb-making components.

Source: Philippines News Agency