﻿Maguindanao gun attacks claim 4 lives, hurt 3 others

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – Four persons were killed while three others were wounded in separate gun attacks in Maguindanao in what police believed were due to “rido” or family feud, a police official said Thursday.

Capt. Fayed Canda, the Maguindanao police spokesperson, said most of the shooting incidents–five in Datu Odin Sinsuat town and one in Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipality–were motivated by clan war.

“The latest victim was a 51-year-old man who was attacked in Sitio Tenorio, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao at 9 a.m. Thursday,” Canda said.

He said Bangon Modzul, a farmer, was driving a motorbike with his wife Norma, 40, when attacked.

Lt. Colonel Assir Balindong, Datu Odin Sinsuat town police chief, said the gunmen who were on board a motorbike opened fire on the victims while they were heading to Barangay Awang proper.

The farmer’s wife was hurt, while their 18-year-old son, who was onboard a separate motorcycle tailing his parents, was unharmed.

Cana, meanwhile, identified the other fatalities in separate gun attacks on Wednesday night in the same town as Ben Salik Mantawil, who was shot dead in Barangay Taviran; and Norhanudin Mama, 31; and Kumplay Maulana, 36, who were also gunned down in Barangay Dalican Poblacion.

Earlier on Wednesday, gunmen shot and wounded Fire Officer1 Jingle Bedeña, 28, assigned with the Sultan Sa Barongis Fire Station, and Salahudin Pato, 21, both of Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

Cana said they have already sought the help of military forces in Maguindanao since most of the shootings occur along the isolated sections of the national highways.

“These are isolated cases and our police are doing its best to put an end to this,” Cana said when asked why the shootings occurred while the police is implementing the election gun ban. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency