Maguindanao fisherfolk celebrate as tons of tuna gather ashore

Tons of skipjack tuna (tulingan) surprised villagers in Maguindanao’s coastal town of Datu Blah Sinsuat when they swam ashore on Friday, prompting celebrations among the locals.

“We were surprised, and thankful too, that a huge number of ‘tulingan’ came ashore as if they showed up to be captured by us,” Jan de Leon, a resident, said.

The “tulingan” (Katsuwonus pelamis) swam ashore in the coastal barangays of Kinimi and Matuber.

People celebrated upon seeing the school of “tulingan” fish swimming toward the coast while birds were hovering above them.

“This is a blessing this fasting month of Ramadan,” said Bapa Karon, a Moro fisherfolk who described the experience as “very unusual.”

“We could hardly catch them because they are a deep-sea variety that can only be caught in high seas,” he added in the vernacular.

“Tulingan”, also known as skipjack tuna, is among the poor man’s viand for they come at cheaper prices.

Fishery officials said such a phenomenon occurs when fish find food along the coast.

