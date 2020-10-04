Magsayo defeats Mexican foe in US return

Undefeated Filipino world title contender Mark Magsayo made an impact in his first bout back in the United States after four years, defeating Mexican opponent Rigoberto Hermosillo in their 10-round match at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (Philippine Time).

Despite Hermosillo’s aggression that was evident all match long, Magsayo connected on the shots that mattered in the latter rounds, earning him a hard-fought split decision win against an opponent who took the fight on a three-week notice following Jose Haro’s shock retirement.

However, the scorecard of one judge raised eyebrows among boxing fans.

Rudy Barragan scored it 100-90 for Magsayo, which was bizarre considering that fellow judges Lou Moret and Zachary Young gave contrasting 96-94 scorecards.

Moret had it for Hermosillo, but Young gave his own 96-94 to Magsayo.

The Filipino fighter is now 22-0 in his career, while Hermosillo dropped to 11-3-1.

Magsayo is aiming for a world title shot next year.

