Magnolia ties PBA Finals vs. SMB

MANILA: Magnolia blasted San Miguel Beer, 96-85, in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals to level the best-of-seven series at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday night. The Hotshots pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Beermen, 24-12, to steal the win after trailing 73-72 entering the final period. Tyler Bey led Magnolia, which lost the first two games, with 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one block, and six steals. Mark Barroca and Paul Lee each added 14 points, while Calvin Abueva came close to a double-double with 11 rebounds and nine points alongside three assists and two steals. June Mar Fajardo led the Beermen with 18 points on 5-of-6 field goals, 13 rebounds, one block, and two steals but sat out the rest of the game with reported muscle spasms in his calf. CJ Perez, earlier named the Best Player of the Conference, fought through early foul troubles and proved that he deserved to win by contributing 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Bennie Boatwright was held to only 16 points on 5-of-16 field goals and 1-for-9 from deep and committed six turnovers, although he also had 14 rebounds and one assist Source: Philippines News Agency