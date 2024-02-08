Magnolia stops San Miguel in Game 3 of PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals

MANILA: Magnolia showed its defensive form to stop San Miguel Beer's winning streak with an 88-80 victory in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday. The locals delivered for the Hotshots with veteran Mark Barroca scoring 20 points and Paul Lee adding 12 markers while import Tyler Bey drilled in only 11 points. With their win, the Hotshots are hoping to sustain the momentum going into Game 4 on Friday to prevent the Beermen from moving a win away from taking the race-to-four title series. 'This is just one win. Wala pa kaming na-achieve (We haven't achieved anything yet),' Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said. The Beermen had their lowest output in the conference and found their 11-game winning streak ended the game-high 27 points of their import Bennie Boatwright. The Scores: MAGNOLIA - 88: Barroca 20, Lee 12, Bey 11, Sangalang 11, Dionisio 11, Jalalon 10, Dela Rosa 7, Abueva 6, Escoto 0, Laput 0, Reavis 0 SAN MIGUEL - 80: Boatwright 27, Perez 16, Fajardo 11, Teng 10, Trollano 7, Lassiter 4, Brondial 3, Ross 2, Enciso 0, Tautuaa 0 Quarterscores: 24-15, 42-39, 63-58, 88-80. Source: Philippines News Agency