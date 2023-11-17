Magnitude 7.2 quake hits Davao Occidental

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolted Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported. In an advisory, Phivolcs said the tectonic quake struck at 4:14 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 30 kilometers south 81° west of Sarangani. The quake was felt at Intensity VIII in the municipality of Glan, Saranggani; as well as in General Santos City, South Cotabato. Intensity V was felt in Matanao, Davao Del Sur; Maasim and Malapatan towns, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, and Banga in South Cotabato. Intensity IV was felt in Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Magsaysay and Davao City in Davao Del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Kiamba and Maitum in Sarangani; Norala and Tantangan in South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat. Phivolcs said damage from the quake is expected and warned of possible aftershocks. It said no destructive tsunami threat exists based on available sea-level data. However, earthquakes of this size may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near the earthquake epicenter of Davao Occidental, Phivolcs said. Source: Philippines News Agency