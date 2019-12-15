Magnitude 6.9 quake jolts Davao del Sur

MANILA -- A magnitude 6.9 quake jolted Davao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 9 kilometers northwest of Matanao at 2:11 p.m.

It had a depth of 3 kilometers.

Intensity 7 was felt in Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, and Intensity 6 in Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Alabel and Malapatan, Sarangani; and Koronadal City.

Other recorded intensities:

Intensity 5 -- Tulunan and Matalam, Cotabato; Cotabato City; Davao City; Glan, Sarangani

Intensity 3 -- Kalilangan, Talakag and Dangcagan, Bukidnon

Intensity 2 -- Impasugong, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City; Dipolog City

Intensity 1-- Zamboanga del Sur

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damages are expected. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency