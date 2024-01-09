Magnitude 6.7 quake jolts Davao Occidental

MANILA: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Davao Occidental and nearby areas Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The tectonic quake's epicenter was traced offshore Davao Occidental at 183 kilometers southeast of Balut Island, Sarangani at 4:48 a.m. It was 94 km. deep. No tsunami alert threat was raised. Intensity IV was felt in Glan, Malungon, and Kiamba, Sarangani while the quake was felt at Intensity III in the City of General Santos; City of Koronadal, Tupi, Polomolok, and T'boli, South Cotabato; Alabel, and Malapatan, Searangani; and Matalam, Cotabato. It was recorded at Intensity II Tampakan, Tantangan, Banga, Norala, Santo Niño, Surallah, and Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; City of Zamboanga; Maitum, Sarangani; City of Kidapawan,Makilala, M'lang, Pigcawayan, Tulunan, and Kabacan, Cotabato; and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat. Intensity I was reported in the City of Cagayan de Oro; Maasim, Sarangani; Arakan, Cotabato; Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. As of 7 a .m., Phivolcs has logged 38 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2.5 to 3.8. Eight of these aftershocks were plotted or located, while none was felt. Damage is not expected from the magnitude 6.7 quake, Phivolcs said. Source: Philippines News Agency