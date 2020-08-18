Magnitude 6.6 quake rocks Masbate

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted Masbate on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake was located 7 kilometers southeast of Cataingan, Masbate at 8:03 a.m. It had a depth of 21 kilometers.

Intensity VII, which Phivolcs describes as “destructive”, was felt in Cataingan.

Intensity V was also felt in the city of Masbate; and the towns of Almagro and Tagapul-an, Samar; and Intensity IV in Palanas and San Jacinto, Masbate; Sorsogon City; Legazpi City, Albay; San Andres, Quezon; Mapanas and Palapag, Northern Samar; Barugo, Dagami, Dulag, Julita, La Paz, Palo, and Tanauan in Leyte; and Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

Intensity III was reported in Baybay city and the towns of Isabel, Javier, and Kananga, Leyte; Ormoc City; Mulanay, Quezon; and Iloilo City. Intensity II was recorded in Guinayangan and Lopez, Quezon; President Roxas, Capiz; Patnongon, San Jose de Buenavista, and Tibiao, Antique.

Intensity I, on the other hand, was reported in Lezo, Aklan; and Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V – Masbate City, Masbate

Intensity IV – Palo, Leyte; Iloilo City; Roxas City, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;

Intensity III – Bago City, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Pandan, Antique; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City

Intensity II – Gumaca, Quezon; San Jose de Buenavista, Antique; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu

Intensity I – Malay, Aklan; and Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage are both expected from the quake.

Source: Philippines News Agency