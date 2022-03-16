﻿Magnitude 6.4 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Occidental Mindoro Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 110 kilometers northwest of the municipality of Lubang at 5:05 a.m.

The earthquake was 28 kilometers deep.

Intensity IV was felt in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro; Intensity III in Nasugbu, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Amadeo, Maragondon, Mendez, and Alfonso Cavite; Quezon City; Taguig City; Mandaluyong City; Makati City; Navotas City; Pasig City; Plaridel, Bulacan.

Intensity II was reported in Talisay, Batangas; Palauig, San Felipe, and Castillejos, Zambales; Malabon City; and intensity I in Parañaque City.

Phivolcs recorded the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity III – Calumpit, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; City of Olongapo; Carmona, and City of Tagaytay, Cavite; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; City of Navotas

Intensity II – City of Las Piñas; City of Marikina; City of Muntinlupa; Quezon City; City of Pasig; Baler, Aurora; City of Malolos, Marilao, Pandi, Plaridel, San Ildefonso, and San Rafael, Bulacan; City of Gapan, and City of Palayan, Nueva Ecija; Iba,Zambales; Batangas City, and Talisay, Batangas; Dolores, and Gumaca, Quezon; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – City of Parañaque; Pateros; City of Dagupan; Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; City of Cabanatuan, and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Magalang, Pampanga; City of Tarlac, Tarlac; Los Baños, Laguna; Infanta, Lucban, Mauban, Mulanay, and Polillo, Quezon; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; City of Puerto Princesa; City of San Juan

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake. On the other hand, instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

While aftershocks are likely, Phivolcs is not expecting damage from the quake.

Based on Phivolcs’ scale, damage starts at Intensity VI.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said it continues to assess damage caused by the earthquake.

Source: Philippines News Agency