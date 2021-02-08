Magnitude 6.3 quake jolts Davao del Sur
A strong magnitude 6.3 quake jolted Davao del Sur Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The tectonic quake struck 6 kilometers (Km) southeast of Magsaysay around 12:22 p.m. It had a depth of 15 km.
Philvocs said Intensity V was felt in Kidapawan City.
The following instrumental intensities were also reported:
Intensity V — Koronadal City, South Cotobato
Intensity IV — Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity II — Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental
Intensity I –Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
Phivolcs said both aftershocks and damages are expected from the earthquake.