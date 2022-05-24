Magnitude 6.1 tremor jolts parts of Batangas

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 6.1 jolted parts of Batangas Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

According to Phivolcs, the tremor occurred at 5:50 a.m. 21 kilometers west of Calatagan town and had a depth of 132 km.

It was felt at Intensity IV in Calatagan, Batangas; Intensity III in Quezon City, Pasay City, Pasig City, Tagaytay City, Mendez, Amadeo and Alfonso in Cavite and Obando, Bulacan; and Intensity II in Abucay, Bataan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Castillejos, Zambales; Mandaluyong City; City of Manila, Makati City and Tanay, Rizal.

The following instrumental Intensities were also reported:

Intensity IV- Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III- Plaridel, San Ildefonso and Malolos City, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga;

Tagaytay City; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Batangas City; Olongapo City, Zambales; Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II – Talisay, Batangas; Mauban and Dolores, Quezon ; Roxas and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Muntinlupa City; Gapan City; Nueva Ecija; Pandi and Marilao, Bulacan; Mulanay, Quezon; Las Piñas City; Marikina City; Malabon City; Cabanatuan City

Intensity I in Los Baños, Laguna; Iba, Zambales; Pasig City; Quezon City; Tayabas, Polillo, Lopez, San Francisco and Lucban, Quezon; Baler, Aurora.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected.

Source: Philippines News Agency