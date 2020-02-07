Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts DavaoOcc

A magnitude 6.1 quake jolted Davao Occidental on Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 118 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos at 9:40 p.m.

It had a depth of 20 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Glan, Sarangani while Intensity 3 was recorded in Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City; and Davao City.

Intensity 2 was reported in Tupi, South Cotabato; and Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible from the quake. Damage is not expected.

Source: Philippines News Agency