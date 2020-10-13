Magnitude 5 quake jolts Surigao del Norte

A magnitude 5 quake hit Surigao del Norte early Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 21 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Dapa at 3:21 a.m. It had a depth of 55 km.

Intensity IV was felt in General Luna, Burgos and Socorro, Surigao Del Norte; and San Jose, Dinagat Islands, while intensity III was felt in Surigao City and Dapa, Surigao Del Norte.

Intensity II was also reported in Carrascal and Tubod, Surigao Del Sur; Loreto, Dinagat Islands.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity III — Surigao City

Intensity I — Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake, Phivolcs director Renato Solidum, Jr. said earlier.

Instrumental intensity is being measured by an intensity meter that measures the ground acceleration, he added.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 5 quake. Damages are not expected. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency