A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Davao Occidental on Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 394 kilometers southeast of Sarangani at 9:25 p.m. It had a depth of 230 kilometers.

There were no reported intensities, and Phivolcs is not expecting damage from the earthquake.

Aftershocks are possible, it added.

Source : Philippines News Agency