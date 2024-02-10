Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Agusan del Sur

MANILA: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit Agusan del Sur on Saturday morning. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the temblor, which was tectonic in origin, struck 2 km. from Esperanza town at 11:22 a.m. The focus or origin of the quake was traced 27 km. from the epicenter. A reported Intensity II was felt in Kidapawan, Cotabato, while a reported Intensity I was felt in Arakan and Kabacan, also in Cotabato. Instrumental Intensity IV was recorded in Cagayan de Oro City, while instrumental Intensity II was logged in Kidapawan, and Banisilan in Cotabato. Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake. On the other hand, instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration. Phivolcs said it was expecting the quake to cause damage and aftershocks. ( Source: Philippines News Agency