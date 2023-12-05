Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Occidental Mindoro, Felt Across Luzon

Occidental Mindoro – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon, with its effects felt in Metro Manila and several nearby provinces. The quake, which was tectonic in origin, occurred 7 km southeast of Lubang at 4:23 p.m. and had a depth of 79 km.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported varying intensities across different areas: Lubang and Puerto Galera in Occidental Mindoro experienced Intensity V (Strong), while Intensity IV (Moderately Strong) was felt in parts of Metro Manila, including Makati City, Quezon City, and Taguig City, as well as in Malolos and Meycauayan cities and Obando and Plaridel in Bulacan, Floridablanca in Pampanga, San Jose in Batangas, and Tagaytay in Cavite. Intensity III (Weak) was felt in Caloocan and Pasig cities in Metro Manila, Cuenca and Talisay in Batangas, Bacoor and General Trias cities in Cavite, Rodriguez in Rizal, and Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro.

Furthermore, the earthquake was slightly felt (Intensity II) in Marikina City in Metro Manila, San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan, Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija, Lucban in Quezon, San Mateo in Rizal, and Odiongan in Romblon. Intensity I (Slightly Perceptible) was noted in San Fernando City in Pampanga, San Pedro City in Laguna, and Mauban in Quezon. Phivolcs stated that aftershocks are possible, but damage is not expected from the earthquake.

The Manila International Airport Authority confirmed that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's runway, taxiway, and terminal facilities sustained no damage due to the quake. Similarly, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported no damage to the airports it manages across Luzon.