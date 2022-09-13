Magnitude 5.7 quake jolts Davao Oriental

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 173 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Tarragona at 4:14 p.m.

It was 27 km. deep.

Intensity III was felt in Tarragona, while intensity II was reported in Davao City; Mati City, Manay and San Isidro, Davao Oriental.

Intensity I was felt in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental.

Aside from these, Phivolcs also recorded instrumental intensities: Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani; Intensity I – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City and General Santos City, South Cotabato; and Davao City.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake, while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Aftershocks are likely, while damage is not expected from the magnitude quake, Phivolcs said.

Damage starts at Intensity VI based on Phivolcs’ scale.

Source: Philippines News Agency