Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Davao Occidental

– A magnitude 5.7 quake jolted Davao Occidental on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 208 km. southeast of Sarangani at 11:41 a.m.

It had a depth of 65 km.

There were no reported intensities. Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 5.7 quake, while damage to infrastructures is not expected.

A magnitude 6.4 quake struck 26 km. southeast of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental late Sunday, and was felt in parts of Mindanao.

A total of 36 aftershocks, ranging from magnitudes 2 to 3.7, were recorded as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency