﻿Magnitude 5.7, 5.2 quakes jolt DavOcc

Earthquakes with magnitudes 5.7 and 5.2 jolted Davao Occidental early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Aftershocks are likely from the magnitude 5.7 quake that struck at 2:29 a.m., 109 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Jose Abad Santos.

This tectonic quake was 120 kilometers deep.

Intensity III was felt in Tupi, South Cotabato, while Intensity II in General Santos City and Davao City.

Phivolcs recorded the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity III- General Santos City;

Intensity I – Davao City; Kidapawan City.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake, while instrumental intensity is measured using intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Meanwhile, the magnitude 5.2 earthquake’s epicenter was 115 kilometers. southeast of Jose Abad Santos.

It struck at 5:13 a.m. and had a depth of 69 kilometers.

Instrumental intensity II was recorded in General Santos City. Aftershocks are unlikely.

Phivolcs is not expecting damages from both earthquakes, as damage starts at Intensity VI.

