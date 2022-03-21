﻿Magnitude 5.3 quake jolts Leyte Island

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook several parts of Leyte Island early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The temblor struck 10 kilometers southwest of Burauen town in Leyte at 12:39 a.m.

The quake was felt at Intensity V in Burauen, Ormoc City, Kananga, La Paz, Julita, and Pastrana towns; Intensity IV in Dulag, Santa Fe, Barugo, Abuyog, Palo, Tolosa, Capoocan and Baybay City, Tacloban City in Leyte.

It was also felt at Intensity III in Cebu City and Talisay City, Cebu; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Leyte; Biliran, Biliran; Intensity II in Borongan City and Taft, Eastern Samar; and Naval, Biliran.

Magnitude measures the energy released from the source of the quake, while intensity measures the strength of shaking produced by the earthquake at a certain location.

Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin, which means the tremor was caused by the movement of an active fault in the area. There was no expected major damage from the temblor.

Assessment by the local disaster risk reduction and management offices is still ongoing in affected areas.

As of 5:51 a.m., Philvolcs has logged 37 aftershocks after the major ground shaking. Aftershocks range from magnitude 1.4 to 3.4, according to Phivolcs

The fault line that moved is within the Leyte Island fault line, forming part of the 1,200-km. Philippine fault zone, a major tectonic feature that traverses the entire archipelago from northwestern Luzon to southeastern Mindanao.

Source: The Philippines News Agency