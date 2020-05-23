Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Aurora

A magnitude 5.1 quake shook Aurora on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 15 km. southwest of San Luis municipality at 10:10 a.m. and had a depth of 7 km.

In Aurora, Intensity VI was felt in Baler, while Intensity IV was felt in Palayan City and Dingalan.

Intensity II was recorded in Quezon City.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage are expected from the magnitude 5.1 quake.

Source: Philippines News Agency