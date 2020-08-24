Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Eastern Samar

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook some parts of Eastern Samar and Leyte provinces on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

There was no expected damage from the temblor that struck 15 km. northwest of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 2:32 p.m.

The quake was felt at Intensity IV in Guiuan, Salcedo, and Mercedes in Eastern Samar; Intensity III in General MacArthur, Lawaan, Quinapondan, and Giporlos in Eastern Samar, and Tacloban City; Intensity II in Palo, Pastrana, Jaro, Julita, Dulag, Tanauan, Tolosa, Barugo, Burauen, Tabontabon, and Sta. Fe in Leyte; Maydolong and Borongan in Eastern Samar; and Intensity I in Can-avid, Eastern Samar.

Magnitude measures the energy released from the source of the quake, while intensity measures the strength of shaking produced by the earthquake at a certain location.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council has not received initial reports of damage from local government units.

The tremor occurred less than a week after the magnitude 6.6 quake centered in Cataingan, Masbate that rocked several areas in the central Philippines on August 18.

Source: Philippines News Agency