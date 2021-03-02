Magnitude 3.4 quake rocks Sultan Kudarat province

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake that is tectonic in origin jolted the province of Sultan Kudarat on Monday morning.

In a 7:42 a.m. bulletin released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake's epicenter was recorded seven kilometers southwest of Columbio town with a depth of one kilometer.

The Phivolcs said instrumental intensity 2 was also felt in Koronadal City.

There was no immediate report of damage. The Phivolcs said aftershocks are also not expected.

Source: Philippines News Agency