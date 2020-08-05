Magalong cautions public on increase of Covid cases

Mayor Benjamin Magalong is calling on residents here to be careful but not afraid as cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) continue to increase.

“They have to make sure that they are aware of what is going on that is the reason why we are very transparent and every day we are informing the public about the new cases that are coming out,” Magalong said on the sidelines of the Management Committee meeting on Tuesday.

From July 24 to August 3, the city recorded a total of 64 Covid-19 cases.

This is a 100 percent increase in cases from the first week of March to July 20. There were no cases recorded from July 21 to 23.

Baguio has a total of 128 cases as of August 3.

Magalong asked the public to change their ways and adapt to the new normal by observing health protocols to avoid acquiring the disease.

“We would like to remind our citizens: please observe the minimum health standards, hindi naman mahirap sundin ‘yun (that is not difficult),” Magalong said.

The mayor urged everyone to wear face mask wherever they go.

“Magsuot po kayo palagi ng mask, hanggang covered po ang ilong hindi lang bunganga (always wear your mask, be sure that the nose is covered not just the mouth).” he said.

He also asked the public to stop the practice of sharing glasses when drinking especially liquor where there is a practice of “tagay” using a single glass.

Spoon, fork, and plates should also be exclusive to a person and not shared, the mayor said.

Magalong also said to always observe physical distancing.

“The farther the better,” he said.

Washing of hands often especially after coming from the toilet, aside from using hand sanitizer or alcohol should also be a practice now.

The mayor said the new normal requires people to go back to the basics of sanitation.

“Ito na po yung new normal natin. Iwasan po natin na gawin yung dati nating ginagawa (This is the new normal. Let us not practice anymore what we used to do),” the mayor said.

Source: Philippines News Agency