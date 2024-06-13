MADA: MUDA DAM WATER LEVEL DOES NOT AFFECT PADDY CULTIVATION, DOMESTIC USE

ALOR SETAR, The current water level in the Muda dam, which is at a depletion level of 26.08 per cent, will not affect paddy cultivation or domestic use activities in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) area. MADA said based on the overall status of the current water reservoir in the three MADA dams is at 58.89 per cent. 'The water capacity in Pedu dam is 497,750 acre feet, equal to 56.89 per cent; Muda dam is 32,600 acre feet, equal to 26.08 per cent and Ahning dam is 189,903 acre feet, equal to 85.16 percent. 'MADA dams' function (is) as a water reservoir for the purpose of irrigation for paddy cultivation and domestic use, especially in the north of Kedah and south of Perlis,' it said in a statement. The release of water for the purpose of irrigation of paddy cultivation, and water supply for domestic use, is through the Pedu and Ahning dams only. The Muda dam functions as a water balancing reservoir to be channeled to the Pedu dam through the Saiong tunnel. 'To increase the water level in the dam, MADA has taken action by submitting an official application to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department, to implement the cloud seeding operation,' it said. It also said that for the purpose of maintaining the balance of biodiversity, ecology and also the reservoir, MADA will close the Saiong tunnel if the dam's reservoir shrinks to 25,000 acre feet. Source: BERNAMA News Agency