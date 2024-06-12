MADA FARMERS WELCOME INCREASE IN PLOUGHING, HARVESTING INCENTIVES

ALOR SETAR, Farmers in the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) area welcomed the recent announcement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) regarding the increase in ploughing and harvesting incentives. MADA Regional Farmers' Organisation (PPK) Coordinating Committee chairman Ishak Taib said the increase in the price of paddy purchases has had a direct impact on the increase in the price of certified paddy seeds, as well as other operating costs in the fields, to the extent that farmers have to bear relatively high costs to carry out their paddy planting activities for this season and beyond. 'The announcement of an increase in the ploughing incentive, from RM100 per hectare per season to RM160 per hectare per season, as well as the harvesting incentive, introduced at the rate of RM50 per hectare per season, has been made. 'Farmers in the MADA area are grateful to the MAFS and the government for their concerns about the current issues faced by thhem,' he said in a statement her e, today. He said the announcement of the incentive increase, to some extent, provides new hope and benefit to all the 54,886 MADA farmers. He added that at the same time, the Ministry of Finance has also announced the implementation of the MADANI Subsidy Assistance (BUDI MADANI), including the BUDI Agri-Komoditi category for eligible farmers, breeders and aquaculture operators. Ishak said that the move could indirectly help farmers, addressing the growing cost of operations. 'MADA farmers expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the MAFS and the government's concerns, in ensuring that the country's food supply is always guaranteed,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency