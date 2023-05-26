MACC PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION INVOLVING PETRONAS PROJECTS

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is conducting an investigation into allegations of graft amounting to RM399 million involving Petronas projects and an international oil and gas company in Sarawak.

MACC in a statement today confirmed opening an investigation file on the allegations as published in a portal recently.

"Petronas has given its full cooperation to MACC,” said the commission.

The portal report claimed that Petronas had allegedly awarded almost RM400 million worth of contracts to a company which was earlier found guilty of its involvement in corruption all over the world.

The report also asked MACC to probe if there are wrongdoings involving the top leadership of Petronas.

MACC said so far, it has found several weaknesses in practices, systems and work procedures related to the issue and has suggested improving standard operating procedures (SOP) as a preventive measure.

The MACC also called on any party with information on the issue to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency