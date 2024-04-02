MACC COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING KING’S DECREE WITH UTMOST INTEGRITY- AZAM BAKI

PUTRAJAYA, The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is committed to fully implementing the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and will fulfill this responsibility with utmost integrity. In a statement today, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the agency respects the King's decree that combating corruption, the nation's number one enemy, is a top priority in His Majesty's rule. 'His Majesty's order reflects his firmness in combating corruption and should be upheld by every layer of society because a corruption-free populace is crucial for the integrity and stability of the nation. "In light of this, as the anti-corruption enforcement agency, the MACC pledges to fully implement the King's decree and uphold this duty with the highest integrity," he said. Azam also hopes that all Malaysians, especially the government machinery will support and implement the King's decree alongside the MACC. Yesterday, in a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim said the honeymoon period sin ce he ascended the throne had ended, and shared a photo of handing over honey to Azam as a symbolic end to the 'honeymoon' period. Source: BERNAMA News Agency