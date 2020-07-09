Mabalacat City mayor says no work stoppage at Yokohama Clark

Mayor Crisostomo Garbo on Thursday said there is no stoppage of work at the Yokohama Tire Phils Inc. (YTPI), a manufacturing plant inside Clark Freeport here.

He made the statement to shed light on news reports that he was pushing for work stoppage at the YTPI after a janitor, who works on a contractual basis at the company, contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Garbo met with executives of YTPI and the Clark Development Corporation’s (CDC) Health and Safety Division to make sure that safety measures and disinfection was done for two days at the tire manufacturing plant, which employs hundreds of workers in this city.

The mayor said work at the YTPI may proceed as usual after calling on Clark executives to give him a briefing on safety measures and other health protocols instituted at the factory to protect employees against the dreaded disease.

“It is important for these workers that their work continues, not only to help the economy, but their families also. YTPI appears to be compliant with protocols and requirements of the government,” he said.

Garbo said he found the safety measures being implemented at the YTPI to be in accordance with the guidelines on workplace safety set by the Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Aside from disinfecting the building, YTPI has complied with orders by the CDC to conduct reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing to some 100 employees that are assigned in the building where the janitor is deployed.

Other utility personnel from the company have also underwent testing. Their results will be known starting on Friday.

Employees who underwent swabbing are also quarantined while awaiting their RT-PCR results.

Source: Philippines News Agency