Mabalacat City intensifies info drive vs. Covid 19

The city government here has intensified its campaign on the dreaded novel coronavirus (Covid 19), arming its health workers and citizenry on accurate information in dealing with the global health scare.

The City Health Office (CHO) and the Rural Health Units (RHUs) conducted Monday information dissemination and education against Covid 19 with the involvement of the emergency response units, barangay officials, health workers, and other concerned agencies.

City Mayor Cris Garbo has earlier ordered to educate and train health workers on prevention, containment, and control of Covid 19, in coordination with the Department of Health Region 3 (DOH 3).

Garbo also directed 27 village chiefs in the city to immediately organize and mobilize their barangay health emergency response teams.

The move is in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in response to the Covid 19 outbreak.

City Health Officer Dr. Ma. Clara Aquino said that Covid 19 is being considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global health emergency.

She said the city government heightened its city wide information drive on preparedness and response in order to prevent the entry and control of Covid 19.

The city health authorities also reminded the barangay health workers and medical team to be equipped with the "basic knowledge" on how to identify a possible Covid 19 case by using the decision tool which includes: fever of more than 38 degrees Celsius; respiratory infection; travel history in China, Hong Kong, and Macao for the past 14 days; and history of exposure to an infected person.

