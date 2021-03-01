Maasin diocese seeks faithful’s help to build pilgrimage site

The Diocese of Maasin in Southern Leyte is seeking the generosity of the faithful to help the ongoing construction of a pilgrimage site located at the historic island of Limasawa in the province of Leyte, where the first Catholic mass in the Philippines was held in 1521.

According to Bishop Precioso Cantillas, they are appealing to the people so that the building of the shrine will be completed faster.

“I invite you to give thanks to God for the gift of faith we all have received by donating an amount or construction materials,” he said in an article posted on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website on Saturday.

The “Shrine and Pilgrim Center with a Tower of Light”, which is a seven-story complex monument, is being built by the diocese in the island’s Magallanes village.

The project broke ground in February last year. The target is to complete it before the end of the local celebration in March 2022.

It’s one of the diocese’s main projects for the year-long celebration of the 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines.

The local celebration will be launched on March 31 to commemorate the First Easter Mass, which took place on the island on the same day in 1521.

Archbishop Charles John Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, is attending the event along with some bishops and priests from other dioceses.

Also, the pilgrim image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu will be visiting the island for the celebration of the “gift of faith”.

