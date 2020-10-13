Maasin City shuts borders to LSIs for 2 weeks

Maasin City in Southern Leyte has suspended the acceptance of returning locally stranded individuals (LSIs) for two weeks due to rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

In a resolution issued on Friday by the city task force against Covid-19, the travel ban will start from Oct. 12 to 25 to focus its manpower and resources in the contact tracing and isolation of its new active cases.

The directive came a day after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that 19 close contacts in the city have tested positive for the virus, its highest daily count since it reported its first cases in June.

To date, the city has confirmed a total of 68 Covid-19 cases, with 40 recoveries and zero death, based on the monitoring of its health office.

“The large number of close contacts would stretch our quarantine facilities to its maximum capacity. The arrival and overwhelming influx of LSI will further strain our meager number of manpower and resources,” Mayor Nacional Mercado said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the city government has placed two adjacent communities in Combado village, identified as a critical zone with six active coronavirus cases, under enhanced community quarantine.

These are Purok Talisay and Purok Tambis where all households are restricted to go out except for medical emergencies and availing essential goods and services.

