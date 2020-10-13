Maasin City extends lockdown in 2 communities

Two adjacent communities in Maasin City in Southern Leyte would remain under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement on Tuesday, Mayor Nacional Mercado said the strict movement restrictions in Purok Talisay and Purok Tambis of Combado village imposed from Oct. 9 to 12, is extended indefinitely to complement its ongoing contact tracing and other containment activities.

The granular lockdown came a day after the Department of Health (DOH) announced that 20 close contacts in the city, mostly from these areas, have tested positive for the virus, its highest daily count since it reported its first case in June.

Mercado said their contact tracing team has initially identified 399 close contacts, of which 312 have undergone swab test over the weekend and results are expected this week.

“We are preventing the worst so we need to limit the movement of people in these areas to contain the spread of the virus and facilitate our contact tracing. This will soon be over hopefully, but right now we should help each other so we could protect our families and loved ones,” he added.

Based on the city’s containment strategy, these communities within the critical zone must observe protocols under enhanced community quarantine.

All household members, especially senior citizens, children, and individuals with comorbidities, among others, are restricted to go out except for medical emergencies and availing essential goods and services.

Mercado said affected families have received food assistance from the local government.

“In the event that cases here will continue to rise, we already have converted some of our quarantine facilities into isolation units and we are looking for more places. Rest assured that we are always transparent and honest in reporting, so we urge the public to not speculate and verify your information,” he added.

The city government has also suspended the acceptance of locally stranded individuals from Oct. 12 to 25 to focus its resources and manpower in the contact tracing and isolation of its new cases.

To date, Maasin, the capital of Southern Leyte, has confirmed a total of 68 Covid-19 cases, with 40 recoveries and zero death, based on the monitoring of its health office. (PNA)

