MA63: SABAH’S DEMAND FOR THE WELL-BEING OF COUNTRY – HAJIJI

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor assured that the voice and demands regarding the rights of Sabah's interests in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) were not only based on the interests of the state but were for the betterment of the country.

He said the demand was based on the commitment to uphold the Federal Constitution and he believed that the progress and success of Sabah would offer great significance to the country.

"We never take the rights of others, but we demand that our rights be upheld. There is no question of loyalty to the country. The people of Sabah live and die for the country, our beloved Malaysia, so we greatly appreciate the Prime Minister's efforts on this delayed issue in MA63.

"We hope that this effort will be supported by all politicians and policymakers in the Federal Government. GRS is once again fully committed to the struggle of the Unity Government and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim," he said when delivering his keynote address at the Unity Government National Convention 2023 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) today.

On the state elections, Hajiji said GRS was ready to give its full support to the parties supporting the unity government in the peninsula state elections, which are to be held soon.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's commitment and leadership in the implementation of the unity agenda and the realisation of the MA63 Agreement must also be supported by all Federal Government policymakers and implementers.

Meanwhile, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the unity agenda expressed through the convention was based on religious demands.

"This unity agenda is a demand of Islam verses which states that the diversity of the race in its various forms of culture should not be divided. Indeed, we must unite and join together for the benefit of the people of our land, which we love," he said.

He said values such as inclusion, tolerance and sincerity must be inculcated in the political party leaders to express confidence in the agenda of unity, to avoid division and to work together as best as possible for the country and to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The Unity Government National Convention, the first of its kind, had kicked off in the morning with the Unity Government National Women Convention and Unity Government Pemuda Puteri National Convention, which were held simultaneously.

The highlight of the convention, themed ‘MADANI : Mengangkat Agenda Rakyat’, is a keynote address by the Unity Government Secretariat chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and it will end with the launch of the Joint Resolution.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency