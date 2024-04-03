LZS TARGETS BUSINESS TITHE COLLECTION OF RM191 MLN THIS YEAR

SHAH ALAM, The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) targets to collect business tithes amounting to RM191 million this year, an increase of RM15 million compared to last year. Its chief operating officer, Ahmad Fadhil Hassan, said this target could be achieved considering the thousands of business entities with great potential to be explored by LZS in Selangor. "Looking at the potential of business tithe, the fact is that Selangor, with thousands of business entities, still has great potential to be explored. "Hence, LZS always targets an increase in business tithe collection every year, in line with the significant potential that exists in this state," he said when speaking at the breaking of fast with muzakki (tithe payers) and presentation of Ramadan tithe 2024 here today. At the ceremony, 42 companies and individuals handed over business tithes totalling RM6.11 million. Regarding the collection targets for property tithe and fitrah tithe for the month of Ramadan, Ahmad Fadhil said LZS targets to collect RM220 million and RM40 million respectively for both tithe categories this year. At the same event, LZS also provided tithe assistance amounting to RM5.86 million, with RM5.71 million to be distributed to 1,904 asnaf students for the purchase of laptops. In addition, three individuals also received medical assistance from the tithe fund, namely Shakira Chong Abdullah, who obtained RM41,940 for cancer treatment, while Maslinatunniza Mansor and Ariq Rifqi Huzaini each received RM32,946.60 and RM20,000 respectively for chronic skin disease assistance and payment of outstanding surgery bills. Ahmad Fadhil said Pertubuhan Kebajikan Al-Fikrah Malaysia received a tithe contribution of RM50,000. Meanwhile, six companies received the Muzakki Recognition (IKTIRAF) as a token of appreciation for being together with LZS to help the asnaf group through their commitment to paying tithes. IKTIRAF was introduced in 2021 as LZS's recognition for corporate companies' loyalty in paying business tithes and employers committed to implementing the Salary Deduction Scheme for their employees. Source: BERNAMA News Agency