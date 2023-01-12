L!X Modern Oral Nicotine Pouches Receive FDA Acceptance For Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA)

PICKERING, Ontario, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TJP Labs Inc. (“TJP Labs”) is proud to announce the acceptance of its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its brand, L!X modern oral nicotine pouches.

Marketed by its subsidiary L!X Innovations Inc. (“L!X Innovations”), under the name L!X nicotine pouches, the brand’s application now moves forward to the next step in the PMTA review process.

Speaking on the occasion, David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, said:

“The PMTA process is a highly competitive and rigorous science-based review, and acceptance of this application is a significant milestone in our global harm reduction strategy. We look forward to working with the FDA knowing our products have the potential to reduce harm for adult nicotine consumers.

TJP Labs committed strategically to the new modern oral market several years ago. As a result, our world-class manufacturing facility, robust quality management systems and flavor-rich formulations allow us to build solid foundations in the modern oral and beyond nicotine categories. I congratulate our quality, manufacturing and regulatory teams on their continued success. ”

Speaking of this latest achievement, CEO of L!X Innovations, Waqas Khan, further noted:

“When we set out on our journey of global harm reduction, we knew that we had to build a premium product that respected the heritage of Swedish snus and combined the benefits of the modern oral pouch format. Our various focus groups and consumer tests prove that L!X nicotine pouches, with their long-lasting flavor and smooth mouth feel, are one of the best options on the global market. We are confident our brand will quickly become the brand of choice for consumers globally.”

About TJP Labs Inc.

TJP Labs Inc. is North America’s leading full-service contract manufacturer of premier next-generation products, focusing on modern oral nicotine pouches and oral delivery solutions for caffeine and other nutraceutical products.

Our products are manufactured and packaged in our DEL, Site-Licensed, cGMP/HACCP compliant, ISO 9001:2015 certified state-of-the-art facilities.

TJP Labs Inc. – business@tjplabs.com Website: www.tjplabs.com

