LWUA reports over P1-B worth of water projects completed in 2023

MANILA: The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) on Tuesday said over PHP1 billion worth of water and sanitation infrastructure projects have been implemented under the Patubig sa Buong Bayan sa Mamamayan (PBBM) program, serving around 22.3 million Filipinos. In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing over PTV-4, LWUA administrator Vicente Homer Revil said under the PBBM program, more than 700 water supply projects have either been bid out or already in the implementation phase, while 40 sanitation projects are also in the pipeline. "Sa taon ng 2023, nagbigay po tayo ng lagpas sa PHP1 billion na worth of projects. Ito po ay na-implement na natin at mayroon po tayong walong proyekto na natapos na sa taon na 2023 (For the year 2023, we have already disbursed over PHP1 billion worth of projects. We have implemented this already and we also have eight projects that have been completed in 2023.)," Revil said. "Sa kasalukuyan, ang ating mga water districts na nagbibigay ng serbisyo sa about 22.3 million members of our population (Currently, our local water districts are serving about 22.3 million members of our population)." Revil said the PBBM program aims to ensure an efficient, sustainable and uninterrupted water service all throughout the country. "Alinsunod sa panawagan ng ating mahal na Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na mabigyan natin ng water security ang ating bansa at mabigyan ng sapat na tubig ang ating mga kababayan, dito po sa LWUA, kasama ng lahat ng water districts ay nagkaroon po tayo ng isang programa na PBBM... Atin pong ninanais na ang lahat ng ating mga sektor at lahat ng ating mga probinsiya, munisipyo at mga siyudad at mga barangay ay mabigyan ng isang sapat na tubig (In line with the call of our beloved President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure water security in the country and sufficient water for Filipinos, LWUA, along with all our water districts, is implementing this PBBM program. We want that all sectors in our provinces, municipalities, cities, and barangays would be provided with suffi cient water)," he said. As for increasing Philippines' preparedness against the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, Revil said the LWUA has directed all local water districts to develop a water supply inventory. "Malalaman natin kung mayroon bang sapat na tubig sa kanilang mga mamamayan (We would find out if they would have adequate water for the citizens [through this water supply inventory])," he said. Revil said the water districts have also been directed to reduce non-revenue water or water losses by no more than 20 percent. He said conservation measures and an information drive are likewise being conducted to help mitigate the impact of the weather phenomenon. Source: Philippines News Agency