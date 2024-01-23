Lung Transplant Program product of perfect collaboration among leaders

MANILA: The Lung Transplant Program, which will directly benefit the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) and the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI), is a perfect showcase of what can be achieved when leaders collaborate. Senator Sonny Angara, chair of the Committee on Finance, has ensured that the first-ever program has a PHP50 million funding in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. "I think, we are ahead of the schedule in terms of the Lung Transplant Program dahil nag-usap-usap po ang mga pulitiko (because politicians are talking) and the professionals like yourselves and if we get our act together, we can really do things right," Angara said during the launch at the LCP lobby in Quezon City, graced by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Angara said the allocation is a continuation of the initial funding of PHP20 million he pushed to establish the program for patients with advanced lung diseases. "We'd like to thank the President, of course for giving us the policy guidance at alam natin na noon g 2022 campaign pa lang, bukambibig na nya 'yung pagtulong sa (and we know that during the 2022 campaign, he has been talking about helping) specialty hospitals which we know are very dear to his heart because alam natin, si First Lady Imelda Marcos 'yung nagtulak (we know, former first lady Imelda Marcos pushed) for many of these specialty hospitals," he noted. Angara is hoping that the initiative will also be replicated in the provinces. "Something that Congress has to work on," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency